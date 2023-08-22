(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., newest financial disclosures show that she may have a personal reason for advocating so much for student loan forgiveness.

According to the Washington Examiner based on the filing made by the Democratic lawmaker she still owed anywhere between $15,000 and $50,000 to the Department for the student loans she had taken during her studies. This is not the first time that debt for student loans is present in her student loan reports, as in 2021 she had been shown to be $50,000 in liability.

Following the $1.75 trillion social spending plan that President Joe Biden had released, Ocasio-Cortez argued that it was time to pressure the federal government more in order for student loan cancellation to go through. She added that this was the best opportunity they had for passing student loan forgiveness.

In May 2022, Ocasio-Cortez pointed out in a tweet responding to the Marist poll that Biden’s approval rating among the younger voters had dropped low. She added that passing student loan debt forgiveness would then take a lot of action.

In June, the Supreme Court determined that the Biden administration did not have the required authority to implement the student loan forgiveness plan they had created which would cancel around $400 billion in student loans. Following this decision, the administration announced a different plan that would cancel around $39 billion for over 800,000 borrowers.

On Aug. 4, a lawsuit was filed in Michigan against this second plan, pointing at the recent Supreme Court ruling.

