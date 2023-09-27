Ocasio-Cortez Wants Top Democrat Thrown Out of Congress

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the National” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called for Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to resign stating that the indictment against him was “extremely serious.”

Ocasio-Cortez told host Margaret Brennan that the situation was “unfortunate” but that it would be in Menendez’s best interest to step down. She proceeded to note that regardless of political affiliation, consistency was the most important thing. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who also appeared on the show stated that the charges faced by the Democratic Senator were “serious and shocking,” but he did not state that the Senator should region.

Ocasio-Cortez proceeded to state that this was not a race of racism. As she argued, “As a Latina” she knew that there were many cases of “systemic bias” but that in this indictment, the situation was clear. She added that to maintain the integrity of the seat, it was necessary for the Senator to resign.

Kelly did not take an equally aggressive position during his appearance in the show, despite Brennan asking about the alleged crimes committed by Menendez. However, he did say that he had never before seen such allegations, and that Menendez needed to carefully consider “the cloud that’s gonna hang over his service in the United States Senate.”

Menendez is currently facing federal bribery charges as it is alleged that both him and his wife had a “corrupt relationship” with three businessmen from his state between 2018 and 2022. As a result of these allegations, he has “temporarily” stepped down from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee which he was previously heading.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com