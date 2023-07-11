Out-Of-State Drivers Licenses Banned in Republican State

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a number of out-of-state driver’s licenses that would no longer be considered valid in his state after the enactment of the new immigration legislation that was passed. The list was compiled by DeSantis in collaboration with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The list is part of Senate Bill 1718, which went into effect on July 1. Those with out-of-state licenses from Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Vermont could not legally use their driver’s licenses in Florida.

DeSantis in his statement argued that those who had illegally entered the country should not be allowed to have a government-issued ID, which would also allow them to gain access to services and privileges that are funded by residents. He added that while President Biden and his administration may not be taking action to secure the US-Mexico border, Florida would continue to support the rule of law and protect its residents and country.

The government’s office in a statement revealed that the list of invalid out-of-state licenses will be updated, as different states revise the diving license requirements they have.

Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II stated that the priority of his unit was to ensure the safety of all those in their community and that they were committed to ensuring that all those who passed through the state were who they claimed to be.

The bill had been signed into law by DeSantis earlier this year and was described as the toughest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the U.S. According to this law, any driver who does not have proof that they are legally allowed to be in the U.S. will not be allowed to be issued a driver’s license in the U.S. Those illegal aliens with driver’s licenses from other states are also not legally allowed to use their licenses in Florida.

The new law does not only affect driver’s licenses, it also sets restrictions for businesses with 25 or more employees on the process they will need to follow during the hiring process to ensure that their employees can legally work in the state.

