OUTRAGE Erupts as City’s Justice System COLLAPSES

Manhattan’s conviction rates have hit rock-bottom, and the DA’s office has pulled the plug on transparency, leaving citizens questioning what justice truly means in this city today.

At a Glance

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s conviction rates have plummeted to 35% in 2024, down from 64% in 2019.

The public data dashboard was removed, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

Critics argue that progressive policies are undermining public safety and emboldening criminals.

Bragg claims a drop in shootings and homicides, attributing it to aggressive prosecution of violent offenders.

Manhattan’s Conviction Rates: A Rapid Decline

Since Alvin Bragg assumed office as Manhattan DA in 2022, conviction rates have nosedived. Back in 2019, the felony conviction rate was 64%. Fast forward to 2024, and it’s a dismal 35%. This is not just a number. It’s a troubling sign of a justice system that’s seemingly lost its way. While some hail Bragg’s reforms as progressive, others see them as a green light for lawlessness. When a DA’s policies result in such drastic declines, it’s time to ask some hard questions.

Now, let’s talk about that data dashboard. The Manhattan DA’s office quietly removed it in October 2024. Why? They cited concerns about misinterpretation and ongoing discussions. But let’s be real. In an election year, transparency is not just a courtesy; it’s a necessity. Without access to this data, the public is left in the dark, forced to take the DA’s word at face value while crime rates and prosecution outcomes remain shadowed in ambiguity.

Progressive Policies or Public Safety Peril?

Bragg’s approach has been anything but traditional. His “Day 1” memo urged prosecutors to avoid seeking prison time for a range of offenses, including armed robberies and drug crimes. The idea? Alternatives to incarceration. But what’s the cost? Critics argue that this leniency only serves to embolden criminals and further erode public trust in the justice system. When felony cases are not prosecuted, as has increased from 7% in 2022 to 12% in 2024, it’s not just numbers on a spreadsheet. It’s real lives affected.

Meanwhile, misdemeanor conviction rates have also taken a hit, falling to 17% in 2024 from 24% in 2022. The DA’s office might point to a 70% drop in shootings and a 52% drop in homicides, but correlation is not causation. The narrative being spun is that these declines are a result of aggressive prosecution of violent offenders. Yet, without clear, accessible data, these claims remain just that—claims.

The Broader Implications

The removal of the data dashboard and the decline in conviction rates have broader implications beyond Manhattan. This situation is a microcosm of a national debate on criminal justice reform. As cities across America grapple with balancing reform and safety, Manhattan’s experience serves as a cautionary tale. Progressive policies without transparency and accountability can lead to unintended consequences, affecting not just crime rates but also public confidence in the justice system.

As elections loom, Bragg’s policies and the transparency of his office are likely to be scrutinized heavily. The stakes are high, not just for the DA’s office but for the future of criminal justice in urban America. Will voters demand more transparency and accountability? Or will reform at the expense of safety continue to hold sway in our major cities?

Sources:

Daily Caller

PolitiFact

Manhattan DA’s Office

AMNY

Manhattan DA