Amazon told New Yorkers their deliveries could cost up to $5 more if the City Council forces the company to hire drivers directly, putting household budgets and local jobs on the line.

Story Snapshot

Amazon warns a proposed law could add up to $5 per New York City order.

The bill would push companies to directly employ delivery and warehouse workers.

City leaders say the law is about safety and accountability, not new junk fees.

Small delivery firms and thousands of contractor jobs could be at risk, Amazon says.

What Amazon Is Telling Shoppers

Amazon placed alerts in its app and on checkout pages saying a City Council bill, known as the Delivery Protection Act or Intro 518, could raise delivery costs by up to $5 per order for New York City customers. The company says the bill would force a major shift from contractor drivers to direct Amazon employees, which would raise operating costs. Amazon adds that more than 40 local delivery partners and over 5,000 workers could be affected if its contractor model is restricted.

The $5 figure is Amazon’s estimate, not a fee written into the bill’s text. Reports say Amazon did not release the cost model behind the number. That gap lets critics call the alert a pressure tactic aimed at scaring customers and lawmakers. Still, Amazon argues the math is simple: more payroll, benefits, training, licensing, and compliance costs mean higher delivery expenses that someone must pay, either the company or the shopper.

What the Bill Would Actually Do

Supporters say the Delivery Protection Act would require last‑mile facilities to get city licenses and meet minimum safety, training, and worker‑protection standards. The bill seeks to make the companies that set routes and quotas directly responsible for the people doing the work. Coverage describes a core aim: push large operators to employ delivery and warehouse workers instead of outsourcing the jobs to third‑party firms when the company controls key parts of the operation.

Council Member Tiffany Cabán says the plan adds a small licensing cost and basic safety rules, not a $5 charge per package. She called Amazon’s warning “corporate bullying,” and urged New Yorkers to “see through the BS”. Council leadership has also suggested that the final bill could be adjusted to protect workers without raising prices or cutting jobs, which hints at negotiations ahead and possible amendments that soften the impact on contractors.

Who Could Feel the Impact Most

Amazon says more than 40 small delivery companies and thousands of New Yorkers could lose work if the contractor model is curbed. One owner, identified as Yazji of Logistics Express, warned his firm could fold and about 180 workers could be out of jobs if Amazon must switch to direct employment under the bill. That testimony highlights a core risk that hits home for many families: sudden job loss when policy aims clash with real‑world business structures.

Amazon just turned its checkout page into a political ad. The last company that tried this on New York City got its way in six days. If you live in NYC and opened Amazon this week, you might have seen it. Some people got a red banner on the homepage, and some got a pop-up in the… https://t.co/WjRPtvpode — Aakash Gupta (@aakashgupta) November 20, 2026

Worker advocates and city officials counter that direct employment would reduce injuries and crashes and bring clear lines of accountability to busy streets and crowded neighborhoods. They argue that big companies should not outsource responsibility for safety while still controlling routes, schedules, and quotas. They also stress that the law does not mandate a $5 fee. If a price jump happens, they say, it would be Amazon’s choice, not a city‑imposed tax.

Why This Fight Matters Beyond New York City

This clash is about more than one app warning or one city bill. It tests where to draw the line between flexible contracting and core employment in modern delivery work. The outcome could shape how large firms structure last‑mile networks in other cities. Past fights like this often feature dire job‑loss warnings on one side and safety and fairness claims on the other. Both can be true in part, which is why data and clear transition plans matter most.

New Yorkers deserve straight answers before the vote. Amazon should show its cost model for the $5 estimate. Lawmakers should present a phased plan that protects current workers and small firms if direct hiring expands. If both sides put facts on the table, the city can weigh safety and accountability against price and access. Without that, everyday people will pay—through higher bills, lost jobs, or both.

Sources:

abc7ny.com, cbsnews.com, newsnationnow.com, newsbytesapp.com, nbcnewyork.com, syracuse.com, amny.com, earthjustice.org, reshapingwork.net

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