Pelosi Defends Top Democrat from Own Party

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, told reporters that she did not understand the recent calls for the resignation of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) over her health, arguing similar concerns have never been expressed about a man in the same condition.

As she said, she did not “know what political agendas are at work that is going after Sen. Feinstein in that way,” but that she has never seen a member of the Senate be treated in a similar way.

In the past week, two House Democrats, Reps. Ro Khanna (Calif.) and Dean Phillips (Minn.), have taken to Twitter to call for Feinstein to step down following her prolonged absence from the Senate due to her health. The 89-year-old is currently recovering from shingles.

Khanna was the first one to call for her resignation, claiming that Feinstein has had a “lifetime of public service” and that it appears that she is no longer in a position to fulfill her duties. Feinstein’s term is already expected to end in 2025, and she has noted that she will be stepping down at that time.

Philipps, in his own tweet, called her a “remarkable American” who has contributed to the country immeasurably. He added that despite this, it would be “a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate,” much like it would be dereliction of duty for them to not speak up about her needing to leave the Senate.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com