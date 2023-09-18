Pelosi Mixed on Kamala Harris for VP

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, from California, did not explicitly state whether she thinks Vice President Kamala Harris is the most suitable running mate for President Joe Biden. Responding to a question from CNN’s Anderson Cooper regarding Harris’s fit for the vice presidency, Pelosi remarked, “Biden believes she is, and that’s the important thing.”

Pelosi praised Harris as being “politically sharp” and mentioned that Harris often doesn’t receive the acknowledgment she merits. She then rhetorically asked why Harris would be in the vice presidential role if she wasn’t apt for it.

When pressed further on her thoughts about Harris as Biden’s ideal running mate, Pelosi alluded to the fact that the role of the vice president is typically not as active but emphasized its significance as an “intellectual asset.”

Explaining the responsibilities associated with the position, Pelosi commented, “When people ask me why she isn’t more active in certain areas, I remind them of the nature of the vice presidential role. It’s not always hands-on.”

However, it should be noted that President Biden had assigned Harris with the challenging task of addressing issues at the US-Mexico border in March 2021. This situation has remained critical, with record-breaking illegal crossings during Biden’s term.

Pelosi further elaborated on the vice president’s role, saying, “The vice president serves as a pillar of strength, motivation, and intellectual insight. I believe Harris has portrayed our nation commendably, both domestically and internationally.”

While Pelosi’s comments suggest a limited role for the vice president, it’s evident that Harris has been entrusted with vital assignments. In 2021, she was given the responsibility of spearheading diplomatic discussions to address fundamental issues like poverty, violence, corruption, and environmental concerns believed to be behind the migration crisis.

