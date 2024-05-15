Pelosi Snaps on Americans, Gets Condemned by Winston Marshall

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During the Oxford Union debate former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed that populism was a threat to U.S. democracy. However, her position was rebutted and she was called out for being an “elite” during the debate.

On April 25, during the debate, Pelosi argued that some Americans, who she considers to be “poor souls” searching for answers, are refusing to accept the Democrat’s answer on certain topics relating to God, homosexuality, and guns.

However, speaking up against the position held by Pelosi in the debate motion “This House Believes Populism is a Threat to Democracy,” musician Winston Marshall, who had previously been a member of Mumford and Sons and is now the host of the “Marshall Matters” podcast” opposed the motion.

The Oxford Union is known for being a defender of free speech and their debates have previously featured a number of U.S. politicians including former House Speakers Kevin McCarthy and Newt Gingrich. During the latest debate, Marshall claimed that the word “populist” has now been changed by those “elites” who had failed to be in alignment with the narrative they themselves had created. He added that the word populism has in recent years become synonymous with “racist” and “ethno-nationalist” among others.

Pelosi in her remarks had claimed that American populism right now had an ethno-nationalistic character.

Marshall however opposed the changes to the meaning of the word and argued that it was just being used by Elites who wanted to “show their contempt for ordinary people.” He added that the change in the meaning of the word had started after then-President Barack Obama had used it to refer to former President Donald Trump. He pointed out that there was a change in how Obama uses the word “populist” in recent years when in the past he would have argued that he and people like Sen. Bernie Sanders were the “populist” ones.

