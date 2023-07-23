Pence Says Americans Should Decide on What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence stated that he was hoping that the Department of Justice would refrain from filing charges against former President Donald Trump in connection to his actions during the Jan. 6, Capitol riot.

This comment came after Trump revealed that he had received a letter informing him that he is the target of the probe looking into the Jan. 6, Capitol attack. Pence, who has appeared before the grand jury in connection to that probe, revealed to Elizabeth Vargas on NewsNation that what Trump had said on Jan. 6 had been “reckless.”

Pence added that he was hoping that the case would not result in an indictment, arguing that he was not sure whether Trump was just “acting on the bad advice” given to him by a group of lawyers who joined the White House in the days before the Capitol riot.

He secondly pointed out that the majority of American people were not confident in the Department of Justice and the extent to which it treated everyone equally under the law. Pence, who is one of the contenders in the 2024 Republican primary presidential race against Trump, argued that he was not sure what exactly the letter means but that judgment about the Jan. 6 attack should be with the American people.

On Tuesday morning, Trump revealed on his social media platform Truth Social, that he had received a letter informing him that he is the target of the investigation relating to the Jan. 6, Capitol riot.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com