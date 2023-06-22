Pence Says Biden Is Copying Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Vice President Mike Pence stated on NBC that President Biden and former President Trump had an “identical” position when it came to the national debt.

He also pointed out that for him the Republican Party has always been a party that is focused on growth and fiscal responsibility and that they owe it to future generations to take a direct approach in handling the national debt. In his recent interview with host Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” Pence who announced his presidential campaign last month stated that while in 2016 Trump had made a promise to “govern as a conservative,” this is not a promise that he had made for 2024.

In referring to his differences from Trump, Pence pointed out that he splits with the former President on two key issues, one of which is the national debt, and the other being his anti-abortion stance. As the former Vice President points out, he is committed to supporting the right to life, as well as helping reduce the national debt.

Pence also argued that Biden’s policy on the national debt is “insolvency” and that he refuses to discuss as much as 70 percent of the federal budget, which shows how much he is driving debt forward.

Todd proceeded to ask whether placing entitlements on the discussions about the national debt would be “unpopular.” He proceeded to argue that the reason Trump had taken entitlements off the table was that he wanted to bring forward more voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Iowa. In response, Pence argued that in the last few years, there has been a 16 percent rise in inflation and that many Americans are struggling financially. He argued that the government needed to get a handle on debt and inflation as it is crushing the American people.

