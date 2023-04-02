Pence Shocks Democrats With New Decision

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Vice President Pence stated that he is open to lawmakers viewing the classified documents that were recovered from his Indiana home earlier this year. This statement was made at a time when a bipartisan group of senators called on federal investigators to allow them access to the material.

On Tuesday, during an interview with Newsmax, Pence stated that he would not have any objection to “(Sen. Mark Warner) seeing the documents,” and that he would cooperate with any inquiry set forth by Senate members.

Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), have been pushing federal investigators to provide access to the classified documents recovered from Pence, former President Donald Trump, and President Biden to members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The mishandling of documents by Trump and Biden is currently dealt with through two separate federal investigations. Pence also handed to the Department of Justice all the documents found in his home, while also allowing federal agents to search his home in order to determine whether there were any additional documents.

So far, the DOJ has not allowed lawmakers access to the classified documents, claiming that access could interfere with the federal probe. However, Warner has criticized this decision stating that they had “a job not to go into the legal ramifications, but to make sure that the intelligence community has done what’s right.”

Rubio has also claimed that he did not understand how access to these documents could harm the federal investigation.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com