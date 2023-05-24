Pence Takes Cheap Shot at DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former Vice President Mike Pence expressed concerns about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) ongoing feud with Disney, following the announcement that the company would not be moving forward with a $1 billion project in the state which was going to create thousands of jobs.

Pence, during an interview with Fox Business Network, stated that while he agrees with DeSantis’s parental rights law, which would block all teachings about gender and sexuality for students below the third grade (which Disney spoke up against), he was concerned that DeSantis had been extreme with his targeting of the company.

Pence added that he did not think it was in the best interest of the people for any government to go after businesses just because of a political disagreement.

Disney publicly spoke up against the parental rights law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” last year. Following their opposition to the law, DeSantis and his allies took a number of steps against the company, which ultimately led to the company deciding against pursuing the investment on Thursday. As Pence noted, he is not surprised that Disney canceled the $1 billion contract. He believes this move is only going to cause trouble to the people in Orlando and Florida. He added both sides should stand down at this point, especially considering the parent’s rights law has passed through the legislature.

Pence’s criticisms of DeSantis come at a time when the Florida governor is believed to be preparing to announce his presidential bid in a week. Pence is also considering launching his own presidential run, which is why he has become more vocal about differentiating himself from other GOP candidates like DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

