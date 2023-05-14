Pence’s Confession Enrages Liberals

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former VP Pence, in an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, stated that he did not believe the majority of Americans were “focused” on E. Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse case verdict. He added that while this story about former President Donald Trump being liable for sexual abuse and defamation might be interesting to members of the press, it was not interesting to most people across the nation.

He proceeded to note that currently American families were struggling to make it in the economy and the world appeared to “become a more dangerous place almost every day.” He added that while this story about Trump might cause “great fascination to members of the national media,” it is not one that most American people are paying attention to.

Following a close to two-week trial, a nine-member jury determined that Trump had defamed Carroll. Carroll had come out with her allegations in 2019 when she noted that Trump had raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York City in 1996.

Trump proceeded to deny these allegations and made a number of critical comments against Carroll’s appearances. In response, Carroll sued the former President for calling her a liar and for his comments. While the jury did not find that Trump had sexually abused Carroll, he was still ordered to pay $5 million in damages to her. Trump has maintained that he does not even know who Carroll is and has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Pence added that he “never heard or witnessed behavior” similar to the one that Trump was found liable for during his time serving in the Trump administration.

