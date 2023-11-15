Petition to Remove Trump Judge Collects Over 43,000 Signatures

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A petition to have U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon recused from the Florida federal trial dealing with former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has collected over 43,000 signatures. In the document, it is alleged that the judge is “compromised and indebted” to Trump.

The classified documents federal trial includes 40 criminal charges that have been placed against Trump over his handling of classified materials after he led the White House. Thus far, Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the counts. He has also maintained that he has committed no wrongdoings, and on October 23 during a New Hampshire rally, he even argued that not only had he not done anything wrong but all of his boxes were completely secure.

Cannon, who was appointed by former President Trump, suggested on November 1 that the trial date could end up being delayed past the previous start date of May 20 after Trump’s lawyers made a request arguing that it was unrealistic for them to be expected to complete all the research on such a compressed time frame, especially given the realities of the investigation.

The petition that was posted on Advocacy, an online campaign website, called on Cannon to “recuse herself” from the case. It is also stated in the petition that Trump had been “FINALLY” indicted over his handling of classified documents but that Cannon was a roadblock in this case, as she had been appointed to the court by Trump and is now called to oversee his case.

