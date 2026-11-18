A single mislabeled lot of a common heart drug is being pulled nationwide because tiny metal could cut a patient from mouth to intestine.

Story Snapshot

Breckenridge recalled one lot of propranolol extended-release 60 mg over possible metal.

The lot is precisely identified so patients and pharmacies can check fast.

The company warned of possible internal cuts from mouth to intestines.

No injuries were reported at the time of the recall notice.

What Was Recalled, Exactly, And Why It Matters

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced a voluntary nationwide consumer-level recall of one lot of propranolol hydrochloride extended-release capsules, 60 milligrams. The company told patients and pharmacies to check for 100-count bottles labeled with National Drug Code 51991-817-01, lot number PK25110035, and an expiration date of May 2029. The recall warns of possible metal in the product stream and says using capsules from the lot could cause cuts in soft tissue in the mouth, throat, stomach, or intestines.

The recall states the affected lot shared an intermediate material that is suspected as the source of metal found in a separate lot that never went to market. That link in the production chain triggered a stop-use message for patients who hold the identified bottles. The capsules were distributed to wholesalers and pharmacies nationwide from October 26 through November 4, 2026, which means some patients could still have active refills in their medicine cabinet.

Who Should Act Now And What To Do

Patients who find this exact lot should stop using it and call their doctor or pharmacist for next steps. Pharmacies and distributors were told to check inventory, quarantine the lot, and arrange returns. This is not a call to stop all propranolol. It applies to one narrowly defined lot. People should not skip heart medicine without a safe replacement plan. Doctors can switch patients to an unaffected lot or a substitute beta blocker quickly.

Breckenridge asked customers to return unused product to the place of purchase and to report any problems to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) MedWatch program. As of the announcement, the company said it had not received reports of injuries linked to this lot. That caveat does not change the action plan. The risk described—sharp metal inside a capsule—can harm tissue even once, so the focus is on prevention.

How The Risk Was Framed And Why The Recall Is Narrow

The company described the hazard in clear, concrete terms: potential lacerations to soft tissue along the digestive tract from the mouth to the intestines. Reporters echoed that description across local and national outlets, which helps patients understand why a single bottle matters. The recall is narrow because the firm tied the risk to a specific lot and a shared intermediate, not to the entire product family. That approach matches FDA expectations to define scope by reasonable exposure, not panic.

Federal guidance explains how recalls work. The Food and Drug Administration oversees the company’s plan and later classifies the recall by risk, with Class I being the most serious. Recent recall records show many particulate recalls identify the foreign material by type, such as glass, cellulose, stopper pieces, or stainless steel. In this case, public notices did not name the metal, only the suspected path into the lot, which is why the lot-level action stayed precise while the firm completes its quality review.

Why This Hits Home For Patients And Conservatives Alike

Patients want two things at once: safe medicine and steady care. This recall tries to deliver both by naming one lot and keeping unaffected supply in place. That is the common-sense balance. Pull the suspect batch fast, keep the shelves stocked with good product, and make the chain—manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacies—own the fix. When companies move early on a risk and communicate clearly, they earn trust and keep the system working for families who rely on daily pills.

💊 BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION RECALLED NATIONWIDE OVER POSSIBLE METAL CONTAMINATION Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. issued a voluntary nationwide recall for one lot of 60 mg propranolol hydrochloride extended-release capsules (lot PK25110035, expiring May 2029) over potential… — Erik Hoffmann (@TheErikHoffmann) November 17, 2026

Here is a simple checklist. Check the label for propranolol extended-release 60 milligrams from Breckenridge. Look for 100-count bottles with National Drug Code 51991-817-01. Confirm lot PK25110035 and expiration May 2029. If all four match, stop use and call your doctor and pharmacy. Ask for an equivalent dose from an unaffected lot or a therapeutic alternative. Return the recalled bottle to your pharmacy. Report any injury or foreign particle to FDA MedWatch so regulators can close the loop.

Sources:

washingtontimes.com, prnewswire.com, wtsp.com, houstonchronicle.com, nbcchicago.com, fda.gov

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