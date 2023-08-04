Police Foil Gunman’s Dark Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Memphis Police Department released a statement noting that they were able to detain the gunman who had tried to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy, a Jewish school at close to half past twelve on Monday. The suspect who had failed to enter the building had fled the scene.

Don Crowe, a Memphis Police Assistant, praised the school for their safety processes and procedures which helped ensure that no one was injured because of the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released to the public, but Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen stated that the gunman was Jewish and that he had previously attended the school himself. He added that the school’s effective security system had been critical in helping ensure the safety of the students.

After fleeing the scene the suspect had left behind a Ram pickup truck with California tags which authorities proceeded to investigate.

In a statement, the Memphis Police Department revealed that they had been informed that the suspect had been spotted in Barlett, TN. The suspect’s vehicle was then seen at McCrory and Gary, where the police managed to stop the car and apprehend the suspect that had left the vehicle with a handgun in his hand.

The suspect was then shot by one of the officers at the scene and was transferred to a local hospital. The police press release noted that he was in critical condition. Cerelyn Davis, the Memphis Police Chief praised the police officer for their quick response to the threat.

