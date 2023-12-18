Police Officer Accused of Preying on Teenagers

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Clarksville police lieutenant Michael Tobin, 35, had abused his position as a police officer to prey on teenagers who used the ride-along program. According to the court documents, Tobin had sex with one victim in 2021 and proceeded to exchange nude photos with her.

While exchanging nude photos with the teen, he also requested that she send him photos of her friends, and he had proceeded to show her photos from a different criminal investigation that depicted naked teenagers.

On Monday, Tobin was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The judge’s sentencing came after close to two months after a jury had found Tobin to be guilty on all 11 counts in the indictment.

Tobin had first been arrested in March 2022.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that the victims had stated during the sentence hearing that they were hoping that Tobin’s time in jail would help serve as a reminder to law enforcement officers that they would be held accountable for abusing their position of power.

Tobin has also been accused in criminal and civil court by two sisters that he had badgered them into having intercourse, and that he had taken advantage of the drive to do so. One of the victims, 16 at the time, stated that during the ride-along program, she had sex “countless” times with Robin while on her lunch break from the ride-along program. She further stated that she had never consented to any of the sexual acts, but instead, she had been repeatedly badgered by Tobin to give him sexual favors. She added that Tobin would not stop until she gave in.

