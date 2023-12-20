Pro-Biden Prosecutor Now Out of Department of Justice

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Delaware assistant U.S. attorney that was alleged by IRS whistleblowers to have blocked the investigation relating to any connections between Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden, is no longer employed by the Justice Department.

Reports from Fox News and the New York Post found that Lesley Wolf, who on Thursday morning provided a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee. During her deposition, she had appeared as a former ADA of the Department of Justice, which she reportedly had revealed during her testimony.

It is not yet clear when Wolf had left the Justice Department. According to the Fox News report, Wolf had been intending to leave the department for quite some time. It was not yet clear whether or not she had managed to get a new job.

The subpoena was sent out by the committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, following the IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley’s testimonies that she had been the one to slow walk and even block four different corruption investigations relating to President Biden.

On Nov. 21, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., had stated that all of the information they had so far led to Wolf. He added that from what they know there had been four different agencies who had launched investigations into the corruption claims and that in all of the cases it had been Wolf who had told investigators to back down. It is not yet clear whether the Department of Justice had informed the committee’s that Wolf was no longer employed as a prosecutor.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com