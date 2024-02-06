Prosecutors Push To Keep Jan 6th Prisoners in Jail Longer

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Federal authorities are opposing a request to postpone the sentencing of Brandon Fellows, a participant in the January 6 Capitol riot, suggesting he is seeking to extend his time in custody.

Fellows was found guilty on August 31, 2023, of serious charges including obstructing an official process and unlawfully entering and staying in a secure area, along with three lesser charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Residing in a repurposed school bus in New York and working as a handyman, Fellows chose to represent himself during his trial, the DOJ noted.

He is requesting his sentencing be deferred until at least the middle of 2024, as per court filings.

Prosecutors argue that Fellows is looking to delay his sentencing by any available means, viewing this as another attempt to disrupt the legal process in his case.

Having been in jail since July 15, 2021, for over two and a half years, prosecutors point out that the maximum sentence for his misdemeanor charges is three years. This raises the possibility that Fellows might receive a sentence equivalent to the time he has already spent in jail.

During a hearing on December 13, 2023, Fellows reportedly expressed no urgency in moving forward with his sentencing, which prosecutors interpret as an indication of his desire to stay in jail.

Fellows gained notoriety for his actions on January 6, 2021, including smoking marijuana in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office after entering the Capitol. He was quoted in a Bloomberg article shortly after the event expressing no regrets about his actions.

His bail was revoked in July 2021 following inappropriate and incoherent voicemails he left for his probation officer and her mother.

