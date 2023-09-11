Proud Boys Leader Handed Hefty Prison Sentence

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Proud Boys former national chairman Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection to his role in the Jan. 6, Capitol insurrection. This is the highest sentence to be handed down to anyone for participation in the capitol riot by four years.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly prior to announcing the sentence length, stated that he could not grant the 33-year sentence that federal prosecutors had requested but that he could still give him a higher sentence than the ones other extremist members got so that it can hopefully work as a determent.

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of Oath Keepers had in comparison only been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Apart from Tarrio, one of his lieutenants, Proud Boy Ethan Nordean was also sentenced this week. On Tuesday during the ruling, Kelly pointed out that Jan. 6, broke a previously unbroken U.S. tradition of allowing for the peaceful transfer of power. He added that this was one of the “most precious things” that Americans had and that it would require time to fix what had now been broken.

In May, Tarrio was convicted on many felonies, including seditious conspiracy. On Thursday, Tarrio entered the courtroom in a prison-issued orange jumpsuit, and throughout the trial, he engaged with his lawyers.

During his address to the court when the hearing was coming to an end, Tarrio apologized for the incident and referred to the day of the Capitol attack as a “national embarrassment.”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com