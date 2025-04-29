Public Trust Shattered in Her Brutal Outburst

Off-duty Toms River police officer Rebecca Sayegh faces serious charges after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting residents, and damaging property in what authorities are calling a violent home invasion incident that has shocked the local community.

Quick Takes

Rebecca Sayegh, 32, of the Toms River Police Department was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting two occupants on April 25.

She faces multiple charges including home invasion, burglary, assault, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

The officer was initially issued a summons but was later taken into custody due to the serious nature of the charges.

Sayegh had previously been honored for bravery after rescuing a woman from a burning home, presenting a stark contrast to her current legal troubles.

She had earlier filed a lawsuit against the department alleging harassment and a “boys club” atmosphere, which was dismissed due to statute of limitations.

Home Invasion and Assault Allegations

On April 25, 2025, Sayegh allegedly smashed through the front door of a residence on Evernhan Avenue in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. According to prosecutors, once inside the home, she threatened and assaulted two individuals who were present. The 32-year-old officer also reportedly damaged a vehicle belonging to one of the victims during the incident. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer provided details of the charges in an official statement released to the public.

“Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on April 28, 2025, Rebecca Sayegh, 32, of Toms River, was charged with Home Invasion Burglary, two counts of Assault, two counts of Criminal Mischief, Terroristic Threats, and Resisting Arrest, all in connection with a series of events that occurred in Berkeley Township on April 25, 2025,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer stated.

From Summons to Incarceration

Initially, responding officers issued Sayegh a summons for the incident. However, three days later, on April 28, authorities executed a warrant for her arrest. Prosecutor Billhimer explained that the decision to take Sayegh into custody came “due to the serious nature of the charges.” When officers attempted “to peacefully place her under arrest,” Sayegh reportedly resisted, leading to an additional charge of resisting arrest. She is currently being held at Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

"OFF-DUTY TOMS RIVER POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH HOME INVASION BURGLARY, ASSAULT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, TERRORISTIC THREATS, AND RESISTING ARREST Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on April 28, 2025, Rebecca Sayegh, 32, of Toms River, was charged with Home… pic.twitter.com/tKqJsUX6gQ — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) April 29, 2025

A Complicated History with the Department

Sayegh’s arrest comes against the backdrop of her previous legal action against the Toms River Police Department. She had filed a lawsuit alleging harassment and discrimination, claiming a “boys club” culture led to her being passed over for promotions. Her lawsuit specifically alleged a toxic and misogynistic environment within the department. Sayegh claimed that former Captain Shaun O’Keefe followed her into a bathroom and made inappropriate advances during a police event, allegations that O’Keefe denied.

“As per our chief of police, we do not have a comment on the matter and refer all inquiries to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office,” Toms River police Lt. Ron Sermarini stated regarding the current charges.

The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed due to statute of limitations issues. Sayegh has been with the Toms River Police Department since 2016, and prior to these recent allegations, had gained recognition for heroic actions. She was previously honored with a Class B award for bravery after rescuing a woman and her pets from a burning home, making the current allegations all the more surprising to those familiar with her service record.

Investigation and Legal Process

The Berkeley Township Police Department has been commended by the prosecutor’s office for their investigative efforts in this case. As with all criminal cases, authorities emphasize that the charges against Sayegh are merely accusations at this stage, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Toms River Police Department has not issued any statements about her employment status following the arrest, referring all inquiries to the prosecutor’s office.

This case highlights the complex challenges facing law enforcement when one of their own stands accused of serious criminal behavior. The contrast between Sayegh’s previous heroic actions and her current legal troubles presents a complicated portrait of an officer whose career has taken a dramatic turn. As she awaits her detention hearing, both the law enforcement community and local residents are watching closely to see how the legal process unfolds.