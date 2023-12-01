Rachel Maddow Expresses Concern Over Georgia

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Political commentator Rachel Maddow has stated during her MSNBC show, that it was possible that Georgia would “throw” next year’s U.S. presidential election by having the local GOP not certify the votes.

The comment was made after last week news came out of Georgia that Republican election board members in Spalding, DeKalb, and Cobb counties had refused to sign off the results of the local election. The reason given for their refusal pertained to technology issues that included check-in data errors, mistakes in districting, and voting machines concerns. However, other members of the board still outvoted the Republican members allowing for the certification of the votes.

Maddow suggested that it was possible that the Republicans were using disputing votes as a possible tactic and argued that there was not necessarily something wrong with the election results or the elections themselves. She further stated that this was just becoming the default for the GOP and that they were viewing all elections as “inherently suspect.”

The commentator suggested that it was possible that the GOP in Georgia might resort to challenging the elections next year, including the presidential election as Georgia is considered a key swing state that was won by President Joe Biden in 2020 by 0.2 percent. This was the lowest margin of victory in the United States that year and resulted in former President Donald Trump alleging that the election had been stolen from him. However, it has been repeatedly shown that there is no evidence to support these claims.

