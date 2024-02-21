Reagan’s Daughter Drops Bombshell on Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, recently suggested that it might be wise to require presidential candidates to undergo cognitive assessments. During a conversation on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” when prompted about the idea of implementing cognitive tests for those aspiring to hold the nation’s top office, Davis responded affirmatively, indicating that considering the potential impacts of aging, such tests could be beneficial.

She reminisced about her father, who was 77 years old at the conclusion of his presidency, a age that appears comparatively younger in today’s context. This reflection comes at a time when age has become a prominent topic in political discussions, especially given that President Joe Biden was 78 at his inauguration, surpassing Donald Trump, who was 70 at his own inauguration, setting a new precedent for the age of incoming presidents.

With both Biden and Trump, now 81 and 77 respectively, being front-runners for their party’s nomination in the upcoming election, there’s a noticeable focus on the implications of having a president in their 80s. This scenario has sparked broader conversations about the significance of age in regards to a candidate’s capability to both campaign effectively and fulfill presidential duties.

Nikki Haley, the youngest contender in the Republican primary at 52, has been vocal about the need for term limits and cognitive fitness evaluations, highlighting the contrast in age and possibly stamina and cognitive capacity within the political landscape.

Davis, reflecting on her father’s tenure and his significant contributions, such as his role in the Cold War’s conclusion, remarked on the perception of age, noting that while her father might have seemed old from a daughter’s perspective, he wasn’t old in the context of the current discussions surrounding presidential candidates’ ages.

Ronald Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1994, years after leaving office, amidst rumors and concerns during his presidency about his mental sharpness and focus. These concerns, as revealed through investigative reports, led to discussions among White House staff about the president’s capability to continue in his role, with some even considering the invocation of the 25th Amendment, though this idea was quickly dismissed by Reagan’s chief of staff.

