Red State Republicans Go To War With Themselves

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) slammed the state’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for spending so much time away from his work.

In the ad, Jones alleges that the Secretary of State has spent over 70 percent of his time since 2020 away from his office. As a result, he has missed many important budget and election integrity hearings and has generally not shown up to do his work.

The video also shows several clips in which officials have questioned why Raffensperger was not present. The ad’s narrator proceeds to accuse Raffensperger of having only worked 42 days in 2023 so far, and that since 2021 he has not shown up for work 70 percent of the time. The narrator adds that anyone else who behaved this way would be instantly removed from their work.

Raffensperger’s office in a statement completely dismissed the accusations and argued that Raffensperger was fully focused on the 2024 election.

Jordan Fuchs, the deputy secretary of state in a statement, noted that Raffensperger has set his focus on the upcoming election and that he is going to block out the noise of anyone discrediting the last election.

In August, a state official had claimed that a special prosecutor was going to look into the actions taken by Jones following the 2020 presidential election. The announcement came after the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump in the state’s election interference case.

