Red State To Pay Americans for Migrant Crimes

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton put forward a program that would help provide compensation to landowners for any damage that illegal migrants, drug traffickers, and smugglers.

The Landowner Compensation Program is specifically going to be used to reimburse up to $75,000 for repairs for any damages caused to their agricultural land because of the illegal trespassers on their land. Paxton in an official statement argued that the illegal migrants who had crossed into the country had done so at the invitation of Joe Biden. It was noted that they had left behind a large trail of destruction which would damage Texas agricultural land. He added that he was glad to be helping the ranchers and farmers who had borne the cost of the harmful policies of the Biden administration.

Paxton’s office noted that Texas taxpayers had paid more than $850 million per year in order to deal with the different services that were made to illegal immigrants. The figure does not cover the property damage that was caused to those who are living close to the U.S. border.

Texas has been at the forefront of the illegal immigration debate as Paxton has made several moves that would allow the state to have more autonomy while dealing with the influx of migrants in the state. Senate Bill 4 had originally been blocked by a federal judge, however, a later state appeal had noted that the law could be enforced.

