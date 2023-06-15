Republican Attacked for Defending Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson slammed GOP 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for promising to pardon former president Donald Trump if he wins the White House.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash asked Hutchinson if he had heard of the statement Ramaswamy had made about pardoning Trump as soon as he was elected to office.

In response, Hutchinson stated that he believed it was wrong for a candidate to be using the pardoning powers of the president in order to win the support and applause of voters. He proceeded to state that it should not happen because that path is “unending.” He wrapped up by saying that promising pardons also undermines the legal system.

Hutchinson argued that throughout his career and life, he has been supporting the rule of law and that for pardons to be held in these circumstances it is “offensive.”

Within hours of Trump’s announcement about his attorneys being informed that he would be indicted in connection to the classified documents probe last week, Ramaswamy promised that if he were to win the White House, he would pardon Trump on the first day. These are comments that he reiterated on Sunday.

Regarding Trump’s indictment, Hutchinson also argued that the former President should be considered innocent until he is proven to be guilty. He added that he was certain that Trump would not leave the presidential race and that it would be up to voters to decide what they wanted to do.

