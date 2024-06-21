Republicans Attacked for Supporting Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell blasted Republican lawmakers during an interview with MSNBC host Jason Johnson for having welcomed former President Donald Trump for a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill. Since that meeting, Trump has claimed that he had a “great relationship” with the Congress GOP members.

Gonnell, who had been one of the officers protecting the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection when a group of Trump supporters had stormed the U.S. Capitol, argued that it was “very disappointing” seeing these lawmakers greet Trump warmly. He stated that instead of embracing police officers, lawmakers had chosen to embrace the former President who had endangered not only the lives of police officers but also lawmakers.

In his later comments, Gonell pointed out that rather than holding Trump accountable for this they had selected to denounce him as a “hero.” His comments had come after Trump’s first visit to the U.S. Capitol since the day of the attack.

Trump was also recently convicted in the New York hush money case and is going to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Trump following his meetings with the Senate and House GOP argued that he and the Republican lawmakers agreed on pretty much everything. He also told reporters following his visit that his conversation with the Senate GOP had gone great and that both of his meetings had shown unity within the party.

Trump argued that all of them only had one main concern which was the best way to make the United States great again.

