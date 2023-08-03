Republican Attacks MAGA Groups for 2024 Election Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, the Georgia Secretary of State office voting implementation manager Gabriel Sterling, who was a part of the 2020 vote recount in the state, claimed that the Republican supervisor’s idea that all ballots will be hand counted in an Arizona county in 2024 is “the dumbest idea possible.”

Sterling has been a big advocate for his state’s election process especially following former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims regarding them. Sterling has also stated that in 2020, Trump had encouraged his supporters to act violently and threaten election officials. He pointed out that questioning election results completely undermined democracy.

In Arizona, another one of the states where the election results were called into question, many Republicans pushed against the gubernatorial elections in the state during the midterm election. In the end, the Republican candidate Kari Lake was unsuccessful in losing by around 17,000 votes against Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake has legally challenged the election results.

Mohave County in Arizona recently finished a hand-count tabulation experiment following the county’s supervisor to look at devising a plan that would allow them to hand-count the ballots in the 2024 presidential election.

Sterling, in a Twitter post on Friday, argued that there was a push by a small minority of activists to have ballots hand-counted but that this idea is dumb. He added that this process would be both less accurate and more expensive. It would also cause many to doubt the election results which would take a lot longer to come out.

