Republican Describes Putting Her Family Dog Down

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In an upcoming book South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) described shooting a family dog following a hunting trip.

In the book, “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward” Noem described how during a hunting trip she had gotten angrier and angrier with “Cricket” , her 14-month-old pointer. Following the pheasant hunt that had not gone how she had wanted, Noem had ended up shooting the dog.

Noem, who is currently considered one of the possible options to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate, claimed in the book that the reason she had taken Cricket to the hunt was because she was hopeful that she was going to learn by seeing the older dogs. However, as she argued, the younger dog had destroyed the hunt as she had chased away all of the birds and was just enjoying herself.

She continued by noting that during their return home trip, the dog had escaped her truck and had even attacked the chickens of one of the local families. After trying to grab the dog to stop him, Noem revealed that Cricket had bitten her.

She added that following that incident she had hated the job and had proclaimed that the dog was “dangerous,” not capable of being trained and “worthless.” She then decided that she needed to put the dog down, which is why she just shot the dog, arguing that while it was “not a pleasant job,” it was something that needed to be done.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com