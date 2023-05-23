Republican Governor Causes Major New Problem for Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) sent a letter to the country’s 49 other governors calling for them to come together and oppose President Biden’s handling of the border crisis and his border policies.

In the open letter, Abbott spoke about his own state’s actions in order to help reduce the influx of illegal crossings following the expiration of Title 42. He further writes that because of the absence of the federal government, governors needed to come together in order to handle the border crisis and provide Americans with the security they deserve.

The Texas governor proceeded to argue that Biden systematically dismantled border security and that he had put the country at risk by allowing Title 42 to end. He added that Title 42 was a border management policy that was first put in place by the Trump administration. He proceeded to argue that while it had been triggered by the pandemic, the functionality of the order extended beyond the pandemic in the southwest border.

The Biden administration had warned that following the end of Title 42 they were expecting to see a surge in migration. However, in the days after the health order ended, the number of encounters dropped by half when compared to the peak in the days before the end of the measure. Advocates have argued that this was caused by immigrants who are waiting to gain a better understanding of the new rules before taking the chance to try and navigate the asylum process that the Biden administration has set up.

