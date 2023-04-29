Republican Governor Dodges Trump Question

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Earlier this month, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) launched his 2024 presidential campaign, however, on Sunday, he avoided a question about whether or not he would support former President Donald Trump if he was the GOP nominee in 2024. In response, Hutchinson stated that he doesn’t “prefer party loyalty oaths.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has claimed that all candidates in the 2024 GOP primary are going to be signing a pledge showing their support for the party’s nominee if they want to be allowed on the debate stage. Hutchinson, in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, would not say whether or not he was willing to sign this form of a pledge.

Host Shannon Bream specifically noted that former President Trump has been heavily criticized for not stating that he would pledge to support whoever won the GOP nomination, she then questioned whether Hutchinson would support Trump if he was selected as the nominee. In response, Hutchinson claimed that they had “negotiated with the Republican National Committee on the terms of the debate,” and that currently, he expected to be able to be on the debate stage. He further added that he did not “prefer party loyalty oaths,” but that it was important for the competition to take place.

Trump has not directly disclosed whether or not he would support the GOP nominee if he is not the one to win, which has led to concerns about the former President potentially not supporting the GOP nominee.

Hutchinson, who served in Congress before becoming Arkansas governor, has been polling low in the early primary surveys, however, he has argued that it is time for “new leadership” to come in.

