Republican Governor Targets Woke, Anti-Woman Rhetoric

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asserting the importance of recognizing gender distinctions in official communication within the state. She has introduced an executive directive requiring state entities to use language that acknowledges and respects the biological differences between women and men.

The governor emphasizes that women have unique capabilities, such as giving birth, which should be celebrated rather than diminished or overlooked. The directive, shared initially with Fox News Digital, urges government agencies to use language that reinforces the distinction between women and men.

This move by Governor Sanders is in response to a growing trend across various sectors in the U.S., advocating for language that some believe is more aware of cultural sensitivities or inclusivity, but which others argue dilutes the identity of women by using gender-neutral terms.

Earlier in the year, for instance, the Arkansas Department of Health used the term “pregnant people” in a document discussing the effects of certain substances on those who are pregnant. Under the new directive, terms like “pregnant women” or “expectant mother” will be required in such contexts.

Furthermore, the directive stipulates the use of “woman” or “women” instead of phrases like “menstruating person,” “birth mother” rather than “birthing person,” and “breastfeeding” in place of “chestfeeding.” It also replaces terms like “laboring person” and “birth-giver” with “birth mom” and “woman” respectively.

As the first female governor of Arkansas, Sanders has been vocal in her criticism of efforts to remove women’s identity from language, accusing such movements of erasing the experiences and voices of women. She has also criticized President Biden, accusing him of yielding to pressures from groups she describes as unable to define what a woman is.

The governor’s actions mirror wider debates in the U.S., where entities from local governments to educational institutions are grappling with language use. For example, Portland officials have encouraged the use of “culturally conscious” language, while a school in Vermont faced backlash for eliminating “male” and “female” descriptions from certain classes. A school in Missouri has adopted gender-neutral pronouns even in contexts like math classes.

The conversation extends beyond just gender, touching on religious expressions and discussions around participation in gender-specific sports categories. For instance, Michigan State University suggested an “inclusive” language policy advising against certain traditional festive terms, promoting more neutral phrases like “have a great break” or “happy new year.”

In response to these developments, Governor Sanders plans to formally enact her directive, which opposes the use of what she considers absurd language in official documents. At the signing event, she is set to express strong opposition to what she views as attempts to diminish women and their unique experiences and characteristics.

The governor contends that the push for gender-neutral language comes primarily from progressive groups, accusing them of disregarding biological realities and traditional language norms. She asserts that her directive is a stand against what she terms “woke nonsense,” emphasizing that the identity and experiences of women and girls should not be erased or trivialized.

