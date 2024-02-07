Republican Governor’s Statement Immediately Ends Interview

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During a recent appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos, Senator JD Vance from Ohio expressed a controversial viewpoint regarding the authority of the Supreme Court and the power of the presidency, particularly in relation to former President Trump. Vance suggested that there could be circumstances under which a president might not need to adhere to what he termed as “illegitimate” rulings from the Supreme Court.

Vance elaborated on his perspective by positing a hypothetical situation where the Supreme Court might overstep its bounds, specifically in matters related to the military. He argued that the Constitution grants the president significant authority under Article 2, including the control and direction of the military. According to Vance, should the Supreme Court attempt to interfere in this domain, such an action could be deemed illegitimate, thereby necessitating a presidential response to uphold constitutional integrity.

The conversation took a tense turn when Vance referenced historical instances where presidents have acted against the advice or decisions of other branches of government, suggesting that there might be precedent for a president to challenge the court’s authority in certain situations.

However, Stephanopoulos challenged Vance’s assertions, particularly focusing on Vance’s previous comments made in a 2021 podcast. In that podcast, Vance had advised that Trump, if reelected, should undertake a significant overhaul of the bureaucracy by dismissing numerous mid-level government officials and resisting judicial interventions that could arise as a result. Stephanopoulos questioned the extent of Vance’s recommendations, leading to a clarification from Vance that his comments were specifically targeted at “mid-level bureaucrats” within the administrative state.

Vance further justified his stance by pointing to instances where he believed bureaucratic resistance had undermined presidential directives, such as the decision-making around military deployments. He emphasized the need for the executive branch to have the freedom to govern according to the president’s vision, as outlined in the Constitution, and suggested that the bureaucratic system has been a significant obstacle in recent years.

This dialogue underscores a broader debate about the balance of power within the U.S. government, the role of the judiciary, and the extent of executive authority. It also reflects ongoing discussions about the health of American democracy and the checks and balances that are fundamental to its operation.

