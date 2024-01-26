Republican Raises Concerns About Trump’s Health

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) argued ahead of his state’s first-in-the-nation primary that former President Donald Trump did not have any energy.

Sununu, in a recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, said that Nikki Haley, whom he has endorsed in the race, had the necessary momentum to perform well in the primary. He added that she is the only candidate still in the race against Trump. He proceeded to attack Trump, who has recently received a lot of criticism after he repeatedly confused Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a campaign rally where he discussed Capitol security during the Jan. 6 attack.

During his appearance on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sununu argued that everything was about voter turnout and that it was about energy and enthusiasm. He added that the focus was not just on what people said on the phone or their response to an online text, but rather on the campaign’s energy. He proceeded to argue that Trump’s campaign did not have any energy and that the former President was barely able to “read a teleprompter” at this point. In contrast, he argued that Nikki had the wind behind her sails.

Sununu has been an important surrogate for Haley who is hoping for a big win in New Hampshire.

The Hill/ Decision Desk HQ’s recent poll found that Trump is still leading in New Hampshire by 14 percentage points, while Haley is behind with 37 percent of support.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com