Republican Reveals How to Defeat Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is considering launching his own presidential bid for the White House in 2024, stated on Sunday that GOP candidates would need to “go through” former President Trump in order to become the GOP nominee for 2024.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie stated that this was a one-lane race and that currently Trump was heading it. He added that the only way for someone else to come to the front would be to go through Trump.

Christie proceeded to point out that Trump is currently “untouchable” only because no campaign was choosing to go against him, adding that the only way to know what will happen if he is touched, is if someone does so in the race. He added that in his mind, it is clear that Trump is going to be “directly” attacked during the race.

In his remarks, Christie also addressed the civil trial concerning the filing by author E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump was found liable and Christie accused him of being too scared to answer questions at the trial. He proceeded to state that as a presidential candidate, there would come a time when he will be forced to answer questions and then things will change.

Christie also pointed out that the civil trial is not currently featured heavily enough in the media.

