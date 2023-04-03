Republican Senators Finally Address Gun Control

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said that he thought lawmakers have gone “about as far as we’re going to” on gun control legislation.

Rounds, during an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, following the school shooting at a Christian elementary school on Monday, continued to say that “if they could find the right approach” there would be no one who would not take action. However, when it comes to discussions about the Second Amendment, it would be unlikely for any more gun control to pass.

Instead of gun control measures, Rounds suggested that Congress use the $500 million in funds that were meant to be used for the installation of solar panels on schools, to increase security in schools and help make school buildings harder to enter.

He then pointed out that according to the reports, the shooter at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tenn., had been also scouting out a second potential target but had decided that there was “too much security.” The 28-year-old shooter was a former student of the school. During the attack, they killed three staff members and three 9-year-old students before being shot by the police.

Rounds is not the only Republican to have claimed that there was not a lot that Congress could do regarding gun control. On Tuesday, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) also noted that he didn’t see “any real role” that Congress could play in curbing gun violence.

