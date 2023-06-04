Republican Voters Deliver Devastating News To Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new Monmouth University poll has found that around 2/3 of all Republican-leaning and Republican respondents have claimed that the strongest GOP candidate is former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup against Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The poll was conducted before Florida Governor DeSantis (Republican) had officially launched his presidential campaign.

When asked about who the strongest candidate to face Biden would be in 2024, 45 percent claimed it was “definitely” Trump, while 18 percent stated it was “probably” Trump. Only 13 percent believe that another candidate would “definitely” be stronger than Trump, while 19 percent stated that someone else would “probably” be stronger than Trump.

Respondents who chose Trump as their preferred 2024 GOP nominee overwhelmingly consider him to be the strongest candidate. However, out of those respondents who are choosing to support a different candidate or who have not yet decided on which candidate they will support, 39% still claimed that Trump would be the strongest GOP candidate. Specifically, 23 percent claimed he would “definitely” be the strongest candidate, while 16 percent claimed he would “probably” be the strongest one.

Patrick Murray, Monmouth University Polling Institute’s director, stated that these results show that those who are arguing that Trump is unlikely to be the strongest candidate against Biden will have a long road ahead of them to convince voters that is the case. He added that even with the support of those who only probably consider him the strongest candidate it will still be hard to challenge “Trump’s hardcore base support.”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com