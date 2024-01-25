Republican Warns About Trump’s Mental Decline

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) commented about the recent comments of former President Donald Trump who appeared to confuse Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), claiming that Trump had “lost the fastball.”

Anchor Kristin Welker had specifically asked Sununu about Trump’s speech last week where he had confused the two women while talking about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

In response, Sununu argued that regardless of whether it ends up being Joe Biden or Donald Trump the reality is that both needed a teleprompter as they are not able to make a “cogent point.” Welker however interjected, questioning Sununu on whether he considered that Trump was “mentally fit.” In response, he argued that at this moment he is not. He added that at this point, there were two people who were nearly 80 fighting for the White House, which is not what the U.S. wanted.

Sununu continued by arguing that this is a great example that the Donald Trump running right now was not the “disruptor of 2016.” He then pointed out that Trump had “lost his fastball” and that they had always wanted to move forward in the United States. As he said they always claimed that they wanted the next generation, but in reality neither Biden nor Trump represented the next generation.

On Tuesday, Sununu’s state is going to hold its high-stakes primary in which he has endorsed Nikki Haley. Sununu has also made several appearances with Haley on the campaign trail over the last few months.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com