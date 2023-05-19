Republicans Criticize FBI Following Durham Report

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a number of other Republicans have criticized the FBI following Special Counsel John Durham’s final report released on Monday regarding the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

DeSantis took to Twitter to state that this latest report confirmed what “we already knew,” which is that federal agencies had been weaponized against former President Donald Trump. He added that this further shows that it is necessary for these agencies to be held accountable for their actions, which is something that has never happened before.

DeSantis was not the only one to speak up following the report. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., also took to Twitter to call for the FBI to not only be defunded, but also completely dismantled. In his own comments, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., stated that these are the “liars” who collaborated with those who wanted to interfere with the country’s elections, and that they needed to be held accountable.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also joined those who slammed the FBI following the report, calling for the agency to be completely shut down. As he wrote, it is time to deal with the corruption and completely get rid of the FBI. He added that this was possible with the current structure.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also released a statement in which he claimed the Trump-Russia probe was entirely motivated by politics and that it had used millions of taxpayer money for this investigation built on lies. He further pointed out that the FBI had allowed other political rivals to target it and oppose its role in the presidential election and administration.

