Republicans Double Down on Investigation of Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have sent six subpoenas for their probe into the Biden family finances.

These subpoenas were sent quietly and only disclosed through a memo from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Raskin, the ranking member of the committee, noted in the memo sent to the rest of the Democrats on the committee that Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) had sent the six subpoenas and also 39 letters relating to the Biden investigation.

According to the information thus far, the subpoenas have been sent to Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC USA N.A., and Mervyn Yan, a former business associate of Hunter Biden. The subpoena to HSBC Bank USA N.A. was issued twice as the initial time Comer had made a mistake and had accidentally omitted the word.

Last month, Raskin spoke about the Bank of America subpoena in a letter to Comer. In Raskin’s memo, he accuses Comer of breaking committee precedent by choosing to have the subpoenas issued privately without giving the minority any notice.

Raskin pointed out that the decision made by the Republicans to conduct the investigation in secret was not going along with the committee’s focus on transparency. He added that this would also lead to “serious questions about the integrity of the investigation.”

In the memo, Raskin further alleges that Comer has withheld evidence or is attempting to mislead people.

The subpoenas include requests for the financial records of six people and at least 10 entities for the past decade and a half.

