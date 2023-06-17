Republicans Fight To Stop Biden From Doing the Unthinkable

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator Capito, R-W.Va., and Representative Miller, R-W.Va., are teaming up in order to oppose any possible power plant shutdowns across the state of West Virginia, following the Biden administration’s newly placed regulations on fossil fuel power plants.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a new proposal for the closure of coal- and natural gas-fired power plants in an attempt to reduce the country’s power sector emissions by about 617 million metric tons through 2042. If they want to achieve their goals of cutting pollution by around 90 percent within the next two decades, many power plants would either have to adopt carbon capture, which is an intensive and costly procedure, or completely shut down.

In an attempt to challenge this plan, on Monday, the Republicans introduced the Protect Our Power Plants Act, which would block the Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing this rule.

EPW Committee ranking member Capito argued on Monday that the Biden administration had clearly shown with their Clean Power Plan 2.0 that they were intending on ignoring the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. She proceeded to state that this plan would increase the energy costs for millions of Americans while also leading to many people losing their jobs.

Capito stressed that the new legislation would help protect America’s status as one of the leading energy producers in the world. She added that along with Miller they would stand with American families and workers and help protect them from the damage that the EPA’s proposal could inflict, which could cause harm to the state.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com