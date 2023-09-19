Republicans Hurt by Trump-Era Rule

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pushed for an impeachment inquiry into President Biden to be launched. However, a Trump administration Justice Department ruling could make it harder for the inquiry to be launched as a floor vote will need to approve it first.

McCarthy, in his statement, argued that the House GOP had “serious and credible allegations” about President Biden and that the evidence so far indicated a “culture of corruption.” The Republicans are currently in the middle of several probes into the Biden family’s business activities, with a heavy focus being placed on the President’s son, Hunter Biden, and his alleged influence peddling. Despite their claims though, the House Republicans have not managed to find any concrete evidence regarding Joe Biden, which is why McCarthy had previously been cautious about opening an impeachment inquiry against Biden.

Still, there are several GOP lawmakers who are looking to hit back following the two impeachment votes that former President Donald Trump faced during his time in office regarding his alleged abuse of power, and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump was acquitted both times by the Senate which had lacked the two-thirds majority necessary for him to have been convicted. There were a few Republican Senators who had voted in favor of Hunter Biden being impeached following the Capitol insurrection.

In January 2020, the Office of Legal Counsel found that an impeachment inquiry could not be launched by the House unless a majority vote had agreed to the inquiry. This ruling was made while then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been trying to launch an investigation into Trump abusing his power by pressuring the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate his political rivals.

