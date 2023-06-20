Republicans Looking To Defund Who Now?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Many conservatives have made calls to “defund” PBS following the broadcaster’s response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

In their coverage, PBS included a warning message in Trump’s remarks following his arraignment in a Miami court. During his court appearance, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts connected to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021. In the warning, the broadcaster stated that according to experts “inflammatory rhetoric” from political leaders could result in violence.

Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. According to the recent polls, Trump holds a significant lead over the second-place candidate Ron DeSantis. As such, Trump’s remarks could be significant in the presidential election and in determining who will hold the White House from January 2025 onwards.

On Tuesday, following his arraignment Trump delivered an address to his supporters at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. In his speech, he promised that if he wins the presidential election, he is going to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate “the entire Biden crime family” and all those who are involved in destroying the country, its borders, and elections.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him. However, these claims are unfounded and have been found to be incorrect by both courts and independent legal experts.

PBS during Trump’s speech displayed a note at the bottom of the screen warning that “inflammatory rhetoric” could result in individuals committing violence. A screenshot of the message was posted by Charlie Kirk, the leader of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA.

