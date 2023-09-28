Republicans Shockingly Praise Pelosi

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) during an interview on Thursday on CNN praised former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

After being asked by host Kaitlan Collins whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was going to be able to get through this period with “his job intact” Burchett replied that he was uncertain.

He then went on to praise Pelosi for her leadership skills, arguing that while he did not agree with Pelosi on pretty much everything, she was still “pretty successful” in her role. He added that despite their political disagreements the two of them are friends. As he pointed out Pelosi frequently checked how his daughter was doing after her injury a year earlier with a horse.

The House Republicans have to face the possibility of a government shutdown which could end up occurring on the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit.

The House GOP’s stopgap funding bill, which covers most spending measures, does not include any provisions for sending aid to Ukraine in their war against Russia. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted this, stating that a proposal that does not include funding for Ukraine was essentially an insult to the country, and was just like giving a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that there could not be any worse welcome for Zelensky’s visit this week than a House Proposal that deliberately did not deal with Ukraine.

