RFK Jr. Calls Out President Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called for a probe to be launched against President Joe Biden over his alleged corruption.

Kennedy Jr. who is one of the candidates running in the 2024 Democratic primary race against Biden, is hoping to be able to win the nomination against the President, demanded that more information is released about the FBI informant report that alleges Biden’s involvement in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that was also employing his son Hunter Biden on its board.

In the report, it is alleged that Mykola Zlochevsky, the Burisma founder had informed the informant that he had been “coerced” into giving Biden $10 million in order for the prosecutor that was probing into his company to be fired.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Kennedy Jr. said that while so far his message had been one of unity and he had avoided making any critical comments about the President, he believes that the evidence and issues being disclosed now have become worrying and thus, an investigation into these cases is necessary. He added that Burisma appeared to be a very corrupt company that had provided the Biden family with $10 million.

Kennedy Jr. further claimed that Americans should be concerned about the possible politicization of federal law enforcement agencies. He added that politicization appeared to be turning into a political instrument that could have a really negative effect on the nation’s democracy.

