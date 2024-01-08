RFK Jr. Gets on the 2024 Ballot

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Election officials have noted that Utah has become the first state to give independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. access to the presidential ballot.

Ryan Cowley, the State Elections Director, has noted that Kennedy Jr. has met the 1,000 signature requirement which allows him to be included in the 2024 presidential ballot. Candidates have until early March to meet this requirement.

Stefanie Spear, the campaign spokesperson, has noted that Utah has been the first place where Kennedy Jr., who I know for his anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, has managed to meet the requirements to be included on the ballot.

On Wednesday, during a press conference, Kennedy argued that Utah was the first state where he would be registering and appearing on the ballot as a candidate. He further slammed the decisions in Colorado and Maine which are going to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in those two states. Kennedy argued that people needed to be given the option to vote for whoever they needed.

There have been many concerns in both the Democratic and Republican parties about what the effect of Kennedy joining the 2024 presidential race has been. Both sides have frequently slammed Kennedy, with the Republican National Committee (RNC) sending out a list of “23 reasons” voters needed to oppose Kennedy.

Originally, Kennedy had launched his campaign as a Democratic candidate, however in October he announced that he had changed his mind and would instead be running as an independent candidate in the presidential race.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com