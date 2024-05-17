RFK Jr. Reveals He Doubled Signatures Needed to Qualify for Ballot

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the campaign for Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed he and his running mate Nicole Shanahan had turned in 245,572 signatures in Texas, more than double the needed amount to qualify for the state’s Presidential ballot.

Texas has officially become the sixth state the Independent has gained access to after he qualified to appear on Presidential ballots in California, Delaware, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Yet, according to the Kennedy-Shanahan campaign, the Independent candidate and his running mate have enough signatures to appear on eight more states’ Presidential ballots — Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Posting to X, Kennedy’s campaign press secretary, Stefanie Spear, highlighted how the Independent candidate had overcome the “difficult ballot access requirement in the country.”

The campaign also claimed Kennedy Jr. had become the first Independent candidate to qualify for the Lone Star state’s ballot since 2000 when Pat Buchanan made the entry requirements.

According to a Marist poll published in March, Kennedy Jr. received 15 percent support in Texas, placing third behind President Joe Biden’s 36 percent and former President Donald Trump’s 48 percent.

In a national five-way poll, Kennedy Jr. receives 10.8 percent support.

MSNBC Political commentator David Jolly suggested Kennedy Jr.’s presence on the ballot would be more detrimental to Trump, which he claimed was why the President was “attacking” the Independent candidate.

Jolly claimed RFK Jr. was “MAGA crazy,” saying he is a “vaccine denier,” science denier, and flip-flopper on abortion issues, meaning his running mate couldn’t “keep up with where he is day to day on the most important issues.”

Last week, the Independent candidate said in an interview that women should have access to abortions, even if a pregnancy is “full-term,” shocking Shanahan, who shared her “understanding” of Kennedy Jr.’s abortion stance, which she claimed meant “limits on abortion[s].”

