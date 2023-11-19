RNC Silent About Trump’s Veteran’s Day Post

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) attempted to dodge a question relating to the recent social media post of former President Donald Trump in which he had promised to “root out the Communist, Marxist, racist and radical left thugs.” In response to questions about this statement, McDaniel stated that she would not be making any comments about the Republican primary candidates messaging.

During an appearance on NBC “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker asked McDaniel if she felt comfortable with the language being employed by former President Donald Trump. In response, McDaniel said that she would not be making any comments about the candidates or the messaging they use for their campaigns. She added that the only thing she was going to say was that Trump, whose message was posted on Veterans Day, was supportive of veterans and that the entire GOP supported veterans. She added that this was a very important time for the United States.

McDaniel then switched the conversation points and referred to the RNC debate that was hosted a week earlier in Miami where five candidates had debated on stage. Trump himself had chosen to once again skip the debate and ended up holding his own rally only 15 minutes away.

Trump has been slammed over his Veteran’s Day Truth Social post over the language he uses against several different groups. In his post, Trump claims that the greatest threat to the country was internal and it was coming from the Radical Left Lunatics who were attempting to destroy the country.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com