Ronna McDaniel Defends GOP Stance on Abortion

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tried to push that the Republican party was the “commonsense” party on several issues including abortion. She also stated that GOP candidates needed to stick to this type of messaging in order to win any future elections.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash asked McDaniel what she believed the party’s messaging on abortion should be, especially considering McDaniel’s recent comments in the last few weeks about how the party had lost the election because of their messaging on abortion.

McDaniel, in response, said that she had appeared on Bash’s show multiple times since 2022 and that as a suburban woman, this was a topic she understood. She argued that prior to the 2022 election, they had put out a memo in which they had made suggestions to candidates on the direction they could take on these topics. She added that as she has always stated, while she is always able to give directions to her husband on where to drive, that did not mean he was going to take up her suggestions.

McDaniel also pointed out that newly elected Virginia State Sen. Danny Diggs (R) had praised her for the work she has done. As she noted, Diggs had won a seat in the Senate and in one of his campaign ads he had put his daughter on to speak to other women with compassion and express a different opinion. Digg’s stance is that common sense limitations should exist for abortions.

