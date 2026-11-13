Rubbing Alcohol Shots? Kaiser Lawsuits Explode

A Kaiser Permanente podiatrist in Oregon now faces two separate lawsuits claiming he injected patients with rubbing alcohol instead of numbing medicine before ripping out their toenails.

Quick Take

Two women accuse Dr. Colin Mizuo of injecting rubbing alcohol instead of lidocaine during toenail removals eight days apart in January 2026.

Both patients say they screamed in pain while Mizuo continued the procedures without real anesthesia.

The two lawsuits together seek $36 million and describe chemical burns, tissue death, and lasting nerve damage.

Kaiser Permanente says patient safety is its highest priority and it is reviewing the care each woman received.

Two Patients, One Clinic, The Same Alleged Mistake

Court filings describe two toenail procedures at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Oregon, just over a week apart. One patient, identified in reports as Young, had her procedure on January 22, 2026. A second patient, Sarah Blackman, went in for a bilateral toenail removal on January 29, 2026. Both complaints name the same podiatrist, Dr. Colin Mizuo, and allege he used 70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol instead of the local anesthetic lidocaine.

The amounts described in the complaints are specific. Young’s lawsuit alleges about 4 cc of rubbing alcohol was injected in place of numbing medicine. Blackman’s complaint claims 4 milliliters went into each toe during what was supposed to be a routine ingrown-toenail removal. Rubbing alcohol is not designed for injection into human tissue, and neither complaint claims the substance was given deliberately as treatment rather than by mistake.

Screaming Through A Procedure That Should Not Have Hurt

Lidocaine numbs the area so a toenail can be pulled without pain. Without it, patients say the pain was unbearable. One woman told reporters she cried out and told the podiatrist she was in terrible pain while the procedure continued. Another complaint alleges the toenail was pulled without any working anesthetic at all, despite the patient’s repeated protests. Both filings describe staff proceeding with the extraction rather than stopping to address the pain.

Burns, Dead Tissue, And Nerve Damage That Has Not Healed

The injuries described go well beyond a bad day at the doctor’s office. The complaints list chemical burns, tissue necrosis, permanent nerve damage, numbness, chronic burning pain, bone injury, and trouble walking or bearing weight on the affected foot. Medical staff reportedly first treated the injuries as a simple infection, not realizing rubbing alcohol may have caused the damage until later. Both women also describe lasting psychological harm tied to the ordeal.

Kaiser’s Response And A Doctor Who Has Already Left

Kaiser Permanente has not disputed that the procedures happened as described in the complaints. A company spokesperson said patient safety is Kaiser’s highest priority and that the organization is reviewing the care involved, with plans to take appropriate action if problems are confirmed. Dr. Mizuo has not publicly addressed the allegations or responded to reporters seeking comment, and public Oregon Medical Board records currently show no disciplinary action against him.

A second Oregon woman is suing Kaiser Permanente and a podiatrist for $23 million, accusing him of injecting her with rubbing alcohol instead of anesthesia before removing an ingrown toenail, following an earlier lawsuit with the same allegations against the same doctor.… — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 12, 2026

Mizuo reportedly left Kaiser sometime after the second incident, which narrows the paths available for direct institutional accountability while the cases move through the courts. Wrong-drug mistakes are a known category of medical error nationally, but two claims involving the same doctor, the same clinic, and the same alleged substance within an eight-day window stand out even against that backdrop.

Damages Sought Top $36 Million Combined

Young’s lawsuit reportedly seeks $23 million in damages. Blackman and her husband, Jason Fleskes, filed their own suit in June 2026 seeking $13 million from Mizuo and Kaiser. Both cases remain allegations laid out in civil complaints, not findings reached by a judge or jury. Discovery, medical records, and depositions still lie ahead before either case reaches a courtroom, but the parallel accounts from two patients give the claims unusual weight as they proceed.

Sources:

washingtontimes.com, wthr.com, kptv.com, oregonlive.com, koin.com, newscentermaine.com, medindia.net

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